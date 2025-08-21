Whitewashed: How the FBI Misclassifies Middle Eastern Crime — and Why America Risks Becoming the Next Europe (Video)
If America doesn’t demand honest crime reporting now, we are on track to repeat Europe’s nightmare.
For years, Americans have been told that “white men are the greatest threat to this country.” Official statistics even claim that 57.5% of all sexual offenders are white.
But what if those numbers are a lie?
In our latest video investig…