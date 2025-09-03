New York City just hosted a massive parade in Brooklyn to celebrate the birthday of Muhammad, the founder of Islam. The event, called Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, was organized by the International Milad Council and the Allama Iqbal Community Center. It featured floats depicting Mecca and Medina, car rallies, chants praising Muhammad, and clerics declaring his supremacy over every other prophet in history.