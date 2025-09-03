Why Is New York Celebrating Muhammad — a Warlord, Terrorist, and Molester — with Floats of Mecca and Medina on American Streets
Why are we honoring Muhammad on our streets — a man who led wars, ordered killings, married a child, and claimed absolute authority?
New York City just hosted a massive parade in Brooklyn to celebrate the birthday of Muhammad, the founder of Islam. The event, called Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, was organized by the International Milad Council and the Allama Iqbal Community Center. It featured floats depicting Mecca and Medina, car rallies, chants praising Muhammad, and clerics declaring his supremacy over every other prophet in history.