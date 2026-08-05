Wisconsin DSA gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong is having a rough week. First she’s ripped for appearing with Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker. Then old posts on how “whiteness” triggers her, as well as her mental illness, and hating on holidays surface. And that’s on top of all her other communist preferences.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Wisconsin communist gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong kicked off the week by making the less-than-sane choice to campaign alongside raving antisemite Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and viral Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who has a deep, abiding love for communist Mao Zedong, who butchered millions. But that was just the warm-up as her past posts on “whiteness,” her history of mental instability, and her hatred of America’s cherished holidays all came back to haunt her.

Triggered by “Whiteness”

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) acolyte had prior comments on race and “whiteness” resurface online, including comments referencing members of her own family, according to Fox News.

“My proximity to whiteness continues, right… My son is biracial. He is half-white and half-Korean. I think navigating what his identity is and how people perceive him is always at the back of my mind as well,” Hong, who has served in the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2021, remarked during a 2021 interview with ListenMKE.

Most people running for office who love their children avoid bringing their children into the political debate, but not Hong. Nope – her child’s race just became a progressive weapon. Hong’s son being biracial should not be a topic at all here.

Hong’s past X posts and interview clips are now being dragged back into the daylight for reexamination, and whoo boy! The woman has a fixation on racial identity, especially when it comes to being critical of whiteness, which is odd, because her husband is white.

Hong was thrashed for her “racism” on X.

“I’m sorry but this woman is not well,” wrote Fox News contributor Paul Mauro on X.

“It must be exhausting to have to think like this,” noted Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty President Rick Esenberg.

“Weirdo racism,” Fox News political analyst Guy Benson declared.

Hong seems to have a history of expressing anti-white sentiments.

“I ate two bites of my kid’s cheeseburger at a Culver’s in black river falls and told him they ran out of ice cream. Mostly just wanted to leave bc I was on the verge of a anxiety attack… to many old white people who didn’t think we spoke English,” she wrote in July 2019.

“2018- old white dude asks ‘where are you from?’ 2019- old white dude asks ‘what is your country of origin’ My ramen bar has become a customs kiosk,” Hong wrote in another post in May of that year.

“Police exist to uphold white supremacy. Defund then abolish. Reform can’t be an option. My heart breaks for the trauma the Blake family and their community continues to endure,” Hong wrote in October 2021.

Hong’s Issues are Legion – Including the Use of ID

Her race issues are just one problem that the Wisconsin communist is facing. Another is the fact that she opposes voter ID but required ID to get into her rally over the weekend. It echoes New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is against voter ID but wants a valid ID to access his Soviet-style grocery stores. The political Left opposes the SAVE Act, but mainstream America of all political stripes wants it – they have failed once again to read the room.

“Add this to the growing list of Fran Flip-Flops: @FrancescaHongWI opposes voter ID, yet she’s requiring photo ID for her event with Ilhan Omar. You can’t make this up. In recent weeks, Hong has faced renewed scrutiny after past X posts resurfaced in which she made comments that critics argue express anti-white sentiments,” wrote Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany on X.

“Ilhan Omar and Francesca Hong rally – registration and photo id required! Draconian for voting, required for socialist gatherings,” Americans for Prosperity Political Development Deputy Director Matt Henkel pointed out.

A History of Mental Illness

Then there is the history of mental illness plaguing Hong. When she was 18, she was hospitalized with bipolar disorder after cutting herself and having a breakdown, according to an interview with Meal Magazine in 2023.

“At 18, I had a mental breakdown. I didn’t actually walk at my high school graduation because I had been hospitalized for a week at a child psychiatric hospital. I just felt like nothing had meaning anymore. It was a numbness that took over, and a pain that I couldn’t describe. I couldn’t feel anymore, and that scared the hell out of me. And I found myself self-harming to feel something,” Hong told reporters at the time.

“It was cutting. I was diagnosed with bipolar disease. I was taking SSRIs and I’d overdosed on lithium. I didn’t know why I couldn’t connect with people deeper, and that pushes you into isolation,” she responded when asked about the cutting incidents.

Bipolar disorder can lead to manic and depressive episodes. It can last for days or weeks when it occurs.

Journalist Michael Shellenberger posted to X, “Bipolar disorder is a serious mental illness and is highly treatable with lithium. So while I don’t think it’s necessarily disqualifying, voters deserve to know if @FrancescaHongWI is receiving professional care and what it is. It should be disqualifying if she refuses to say.”

Many strongly believe that mental illness should be a disqualifier for serving in office.

She has also called for Trump to be murdered.

Hating on the Holidays… Except for the Communist Ones

Hong appeared on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” where she responded to a question on whether she still believes Thanksgiving should be canceled after previously tweeting in 2020 that she has cooked Thanksgiving meals, “But Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities. And so, I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked her, “Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled?”

Hong replied sidestepping the issue, “I’m a chef, and one of the first meals that I made that was for the community, when I was 16, was a Thanksgiving meal. I always think my hospitality background in owning a restaurant for seven, eight years, that, bringing folks around the table to share conversation and build community, is always a good thing. But Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities. And so, I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve. And the position that I’m running for right now, and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that’s able to bring more people to the table.”

Ah… but the Internet is forever, and this time it provides brutal clarity.

“Cancel Thanksgiving,” Hong wrote on X previously. “Should have done this in 1621. If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed indegenous [sic] folx and women so be it.”

And then there’s Christmas…

Back in December of 2019, Hong had an IT guy come in to fix her work computer. He changed the computer’s background to Christmas trees and snow, which triggered the DSAer. What a Grinch.

“IT bro who was working on ‘our’ computer remotely changed the background theme to snow and Christmas trees. I feel slightly attacked…” she wrote, probably wishing it were a mosque instead.

Valentine’s Day evidently also triggers Hong… as well as capitalism, of course.

“I miss working in a restaurant every day…except on VDay. As if we weren’t invisible enough to those who don’t recognize the emotional & physical labor of service work, the worst of humanity comes out from folks “celebrating” on another day capitalism tells you how to show love,” she whined.

She also hates Halloween.

“I don’t allow myself to work Halloween weekend or the day of. I would actually ask every single person in costume to leave,” Hong wrote.

Bet she loves communist May Day, though. Of course she does!

Hong is about as fun as a sack of rocks.

On top of all that, she believes in the abolition of the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court, as well as amnesty for all illegal aliens, the abolition of our borders and ICE, and the closure of prisons and the defunding of police. Not only that, but rumor has it she is extremely foul-mouthed, and if you listen to her in an interview, she gives the impression of being a few bricks short of a full load as well as being incoherent and uninformed.

This woman wants to shred our cultural fabric and dismantle American society so communists can rebuild it into a hellish nightmare.

For the sake of the holidays, freedom, and sheer sanity, Hong cannot be allowed to win the gubernatorial race in Wisconsin.

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