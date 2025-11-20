Will Abbott Investigate — Or Is This Just Election Theater? (Video)
A mosque inside Houston’s Texas Medical Center — the world’s largest cancer treatment hub — is led by Dr. Salah al-Sawy, the Secretary-General of AMJA, a U.S.-based Sharia council whose own published fatwas include:
➡️ Death penalty for apostasy
➡️ Discouraging criticism of Hamas (“Now is not the time to discuss the errors of Hamas…”)
➡️ Calling female circumcision “honorable”
➡️ Forced sex in marriage “not rape” under classical Islamic law
➡️ Warning against loyalty to non-Muslim nations
➡️ Prioritizing Islamic law over secular legal systems
➡️ Advising Muslims to use U.S. courts only to advance Sharia interests
➡️ Forbidding cooperation with the FBI
➡️ Discussing “offensive jihad” if a Caliphate is declared
These are AMJA’s published rulings — not allegations.
Meanwhile, Texas has seen:
📈 47% increase in mosques in 5 years
📈 62% growth in the Muslim population
And MCIS - under al-Sawy’s leadership 0 is now pursuing a major expansion inside one of America’s most sensitive medical districts.
Governor Abbott has finally acknowledged concerns about religious bodies asserting parallel authority in Texas.
But Texans want something more:
👉 Texans want answers. Texans want enforcement.
👉 Texans have waited long enough.
The entire country will be watching what Governor Abbott does next.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tx Governator is a WEF favorite son and a true NWO band leader. His mouth moves but his hands do another thing altogether. He’s been dead wrong leading the way since COVID/OPEN BORDERS/ BUS THEM ALL TO NYC AND MARTHA’’S VINYARD days. Aren’t we proud!
Abbott must take immediate, drastic measures to squash this Islamic invasion, not a band aid but a permanent solution . Grateful for you Amy, we’d know nothing
had you not stepped in to inform us🇺🇸💙