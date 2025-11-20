A mosque inside Houston’s Texas Medical Center — the world’s largest cancer treatment hub — is led by Dr. Salah al-Sawy, the Secretary-General of AMJA, a U.S.-based Sharia council whose own published fatwas include:

➡️ Death penalty for apostasy

➡️ Discouraging criticism of Hamas (“Now is not the time to discuss the errors of Hamas…”)

➡️ Calling female circumcision “honorable”

➡️ Forced sex in marriage “not rape” under classical Islamic law

➡️ Warning against loyalty to non-Muslim nations

➡️ Prioritizing Islamic law over secular legal systems

➡️ Advising Muslims to use U.S. courts only to advance Sharia interests

➡️ Forbidding cooperation with the FBI

➡️ Discussing “offensive jihad” if a Caliphate is declared

These are AMJA’s published rulings — not allegations.

Meanwhile, Texas has seen:

📈 47% increase in mosques in 5 years

📈 62% growth in the Muslim population

And MCIS - under al-Sawy’s leadership 0 is now pursuing a major expansion inside one of America’s most sensitive medical districts.

Governor Abbott has finally acknowledged concerns about religious bodies asserting parallel authority in Texas.

But Texans want something more:

👉 Texans want answers. Texans want enforcement.

👉 Texans have waited long enough.

The entire country will be watching what Governor Abbott does next.

