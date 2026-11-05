Will you hear me now, America!?

“A 1,400-year-old war is being waged inside our country. Muhammad, the man Muslims call their Prophet, was a military commander whose mission was to bring the world under Islamic rule. That mission cannot be completed until America falls. Islam is a hostile totalitarian political ideology using our freedoms to destroy us. To every non-Muslim, it offers three choices: convert, submit, or die. It does not stop until every court, school, and government on earth is under Sharia. The Muslim Brotherhood turned this imperative into a modern conquest strategy. Two seized documents, the 1982 Project and the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, detail their two-front plan: build parallel Islamic societies that reject assimilation, while their faithful capture our institutions. The Brotherhood wrote the playbook. Today every hostile Islamic regime and faction is executing it on our soil: Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan, Hamas, and the Taliban. Different countries. Different sects. Marching in lockstep toward one conquest….”

#islam #sharia #muslim #texas #amymek

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