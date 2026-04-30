Iran-backed jihadist group HAYI has claimed its seventh European terror attack, the targeted knife stabbing of two Jews going about their daily lives near a synagogue in Golders Green, leaving them bleeding on the pavement with an explicit vow to ‘execute you in the streets’, as Keir Starmer’s Britain shamefully surrenders its Jewish community to escalating state-sponsored Islamic terror through denial, platitudes, open borders, and a refusal to name the enemy.

By Amy Mek

In the heart of one of London’s most visible Jewish neighborhoods, two innocent men, one 76 years old, the other 34, were stabbed in broad daylight on April 29, 2026, while going about their daily lives near a synagogue in Golders Green.

The victims, named by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis as Nachman Moshe Ben Chaya Sarah and Moshe Ben Baila, were left bleeding on the pavement in what police have rightly declared a terrorist incident.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after lunging at them with a knife, attempting to stab police officers, and only being subdued by a Taser and the heroic intervention of Jewish security volunteers from Shomrim.

This wasn’t random street crime. It was targeted. It was a jihadist. And it was claimed almost immediately by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (HAYI)—an Iran-linked Islamic militant group operating as a proxy for the Tehran regime’s hybrid warfare against the West.

This marks the seventh attack HAYI has already claimed responsibility for in Europe in recent weeks alone, notably in Belgium, England, and the Netherlands, plus an attempted attack in Paris, France.

The suspect, as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley confirmed at the scene, has a documented “history of serious violence and mental health issues.” But let’s not hide behind convenient excuses. Mental health doesn’t explain the pattern. HAYI has taken credit for a coordinated campaign of anti-Semitic terror across Europe and the UK: firebombing Jewish ambulances in Golders Green last month, arson attacks on synagogues in Finchley and Harrow, a botched drone strike on the Israeli embassy, and now this escalation to “execute in the streets.” Their Telegram claim was explicit: “If the law to execute prisoners is not stopped, you will be executed in the streets.” This is not the rant of a lone nutcase. This is state-sponsored Islamic terrorism, outsourced through sleeper networks designed for plausible deniability.

HAYI didn’t emerge from nowhere. It bears all the hallmarks of an Iranian pre-positioned proxy: no prior digital footprint, sudden operational tempo across multiple countries, and propaganda funneled through established Axis of Resistance channels tied to Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and the IRGC. European security officials have long warned that these “sleeper cells” recruit locals, often with criminal or mental health vulnerabilities, and activate them for low-tech, high-impact attacks on Jewish targets. The goal? To terrorize, to divide, and to force Jews out of Europe while testing Western resolve. Golders Green residents now openly say they feel like “sitting ducks”, visible, unprotected, and abandoned by authorities more obsessed with “root causes” than stopping the knives.

The reactions tell the story of a nation in denial. Protesters in Golders Green chanted “Keir Starmer, Jew-harmer” and “IRGC terrorists, UK put them on the list” as Reform UK leaders Richard Tice and Leila Cunningham demanded action. Kemi Badenoch called anti-Semitism a “national emergency,” urging intensive policing and deportation of foreign extremists. The Chief Rabbi pleaded for the “silent majority” to speak up and for zero tolerance on hate marches and campuses.

Even the King expressed deep concern. Yet Prime Minister Starmer’s response, another COBRA meeting, more platitudes about “cohesion” and “root causes,” and vague promises of funding, rings hollow after months of escalating attacks. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood talks of “straining every sinew,” but the Jewish community has heard it all before. Words are not protection. As Lord Pickles warned, Britain is “sleepwalking into disaster.”

This is the Islamic threat in plain sight. Not “Islamophobia.” Not “far-right” deflection. Islamic terror, fueled by Iranian funding, enabled by open borders, unchecked migration, and a cultural refusal to name the ideology driving it, has turned British streets into hunting grounds for Jews. Pro-Palestine marches have incubated the hatred; authorities’ tolerance of them has signaled weakness.

The same pattern plays out across Europe: synagogues are firebombed, Jews are stabbed, and communities live in fear. HAYI’s shift from property damage to murder plots marks a dangerous escalation. If the UK doesn’t proscribe the IRGC, deport radical foreigners, halt the marches, and prioritize counter-terrorism over political correctness, more blood will flow.

Britain’s Jews should not have to rely on volunteer patrols like Shomrim and Hatzola for survival in their own country. The silent majority must demand meaningful action now: enhanced armed patrols in Jewish areas, emergency legislation against Iranian proxies, and an unapologetic crackdown on Islamic terror. Anything less is surrender. The threat isn’t abstract; it’s here, in Golders Green, with a knife in hand and blood on the pavement. Ignore it at your peril.

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