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Jeff Payne's avatar
Jeff Payne
3d

New York, did you really vote for this evil fool for Mayor? What were you thinking?

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MaryJane's avatar
MaryJane
3d

As a native NYC resident, this woman is infuriating. She was also hired under Adams, which of course made no sense but nothing he did made any sense.

To add to this - Olderman doesn't even live in NYC. She lives in Montclair, NJ in a home valued at $1.3mm.

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