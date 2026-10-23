Zohran Mamdani’s Criminal Justice Czar Justine Olderman wants to abolish the police and has accused them of white supremacy. She also wants racial reparations for the Bronx and is a terrorist-loving, Jew-hating radical.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly anointed communist Criminal Justice Czar Justine Olderman is a cop-hating radical leftist who previously was forced to resign from a nonprofit job over a Jew-hating scandal. Now, she earns $225,000 a year to manage the Office of Criminal Justice while bashing the police and calling for reparations for the Bronx. Like her fellow travelers, she has tried to hide her hateful past by deleting comments calling for the abolition of the police and accusing them of enforcing white supremacy.

A Raging Cop and Jew-Hater

The Washington Free Beacon dug up those posts after Mamdani’s team released a press release stating that Olderman, a longtime public defender, “will work closely with district attorneys, public defenders, courts, public safety agencies and the Department of Correction to reduce incarceration, strengthen community safety and improve fairness,” in her new role as criminal justice coordinator.

“We’re proud to welcome Justine to our team, where she will help build a city in which justice is accessible to every New Yorker,” Mamdani hypocritically said.

Olderman is the former executive director of the Bronx Defenders, a major nonprofit public defenders’ group based in the crime-ridden South Bronx. The leftist wrote numerous posts on her now-deleted X account calling for the complete dismantling of the NYPD and of policing in general, according to the Beacon.

“Do you need any more proof that reform isn’t the answer?” Olderman railed following the police in Kenosha, WI, being forced to shoot and seriously wound Jacob Blake, leading to riots, in August 2020.

“You cannot reform something that was created for the purpose of enforcing white supremacy and has never wavered in its commitment to doing just that,” she snarled online and added the hashtag “#AbolishThePolice.”

Defunding the Police

In June 2020, after then-San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) declared that police officers would be replaced by “behavioral health professionals,” Olderman was thrilled. That statement has since been removed.

“@NYCMayor what are you waiting for?” she wrote in June 2020, adding the hashtags “#ReplaceTheNYPD” and “#DefundThePolice.”

While with the Bronx Defenders, Olderman lobbied heavily for a billion dollars in cuts to the NYPD budget during Black Lives Matter riots following the death of George Floyd.

“And an attack by your police on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Olderman told then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in June 2020, in another deleted X post.

“The violent police force that you consistently defend killed [Eric Garner],” she asserted in July 2020.

“George Floyd, Ma’Khia Bryant Would Still Be Alive In A World Without Police,” Olderman claimed in April 2021.

Olderman also demanded reparations for the Bronx in another post, “in this moment of racial reckoning.”

Crushing on Jew-Murdering Islamic Terrorists

More from the Beacon on Olderman’s past:

As City Hall notes, before entering government service Olderman spent 23 years with the Bronx Defenders—one of the largest and most influential criminal justice organizations on the far left—including 6 as its executive director. She resigned in December 2023 as the organization was engulfed in an antisemitism scandal. In March 2023, the Bronx Defenders ponied up a $170,000 settlement to a Jewish staffer over allegations of antisemitism and discrimination. Bronx Defenders staffer Debbie Jonas, who is Jewish, said while she worked there she was called “a racist, a colonizer and a Karen, and I was told that I was worse than the dirt under your feet and that my children were murderers,” the New York Post reported in March 2023. Olderman issued a public apology and forced her staff to undergo antisemitism training. But her woke staff revolted, with many “infuriat[ed]” by the settlement and antisemitism training, the New York Times reported in December 2023. A pro-Hamas blog noted that “staff replied organization-wide, seeking to vocalize anger over the settlement, concerns of a mandatory Zionist training led by the Brandeis Center, and frustration over management’s lack of transparency regarding the settlement. Soon after, management limited access to the organization-wide listserv, citing internal communication policies as the reason for the ban.” With the issue still simmering, in August Olderman announced she would resign from the Bronx Defenders by the end of the year, telling staff in a statement it was “time for someone else.”

The Bronx Defenders Union issued a statement just days after Hamas butchered over 1,200 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023, “in support of Palestinians.”

“The Bronx Defenders Union-UAW Local 2325 supports Palestinian liberation and resistance under occupation,” the group proclaimed in support of Hamas terrorists.

The Bronx Defenders leadership has been declaring that Israel committed “genocide” since 2021. One top leader emailed staffers contending that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians was like the “genocide” of black and brown people in the United States. Olderman naturally defended the stance.

“This email was part of an ongoing internal discussion about how events around us impact our clients and our employees and was a communication that, as a Jewish person, I endorsed at the time and stand by today,” Olderman told the New York Post in June 2021.

Olderman is married to Florian Miedel, a defense attorney infamous for defending Dino Bouterse, the son of Suriname’s former president. Federal prosecutors accused him of attempting to provide weapons to Hezbollah. Bouterse pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to over 16 years in prison.

Advocating Killing Police Officers

New York City has doled out hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bronx Defenders over the years, according to records from the city comptroller’s office.

More from the Beacon on the Bronx Defenders:

While the Bronx Defenders bills itself as a nonprofit dedicated to providing public defense to the downtrodden, the organization has long been the subject of controversy. In 2014, when Olderman was serving as managing director, the Bronx Defenders participated in a video project advocating the killing of police officers. The involvement of a city-funded institution earned a formal probe from the Big Apple’s Department of Investigation.

The NYPD is staffed by many, many Muslims now that Mamdani is in power. With a cop-hater like Olderman at the helm of the Office of Criminal Justice, the atmosphere for rank-and-file cops not aligned with Islam or communists is getting more and more problematic. It is a good time for officers to relocate and get the hell out of Mamdani’s Islamic enclave.

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