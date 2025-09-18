Subscribe
Sign in
Home
About
Our Founder
Donate
Shop Merchandise
Latest
Top
Discussions
Violent, Marxist Transgender ‘Socialist Rifle Association’ Advertises Gun Training Day with Palestinian Terrorists
The Socialist Rifle Association (SRA), a 10,000-member-strong Marxist-Leninist group, advertised a range day for Middle Eastern origin participants in a…
5 hrs ago
•
RAIR Foundation USA
6
1
Warning Texas: The CCP Sex Trafficking & Espionage Network Hiding in Plain Sight
From illicit massage parlors and human trafficking to military access and political allies — how a bankrupt Chinese national built a shadow network…
5 hrs ago
•
RAIR Foundation USA
BREAKING TEXAS: YOUR POLITICIANS SOLD YOU OUT TO SHARIA 10 YEARS AGO
👉 RAIR has unearthed damning evidence:
7 hrs ago
•
RAIR Foundation USA
7
Muslim Network TV Attacks Charlie Kirk — End Its Nonprofit Shield (Video)
Sharia-adherent anchor Ilya Batul used Muslim Network TV to brand Charlie Kirk a Muslim-hating, anti-immigrant bigot and election liar—claiming that…
18 hrs ago
•
RAIR Foundation USA
4
Cultural Conquest: Netflix Rewrites Swedish History by Casting Jihad Abdallah as King Gustav III
Netflix’s casting of Jihad Abdallah as King Gustav III makes Swedish history a tool of cultural conquest—erasing identity on screen as migration and…
18 hrs ago
•
RAIR Foundation USA
11
1
UK: Migrant Lobby Urges Pressure Campaign to Stop Deportation Flights
From France and Germany to the U.S. and Canada, governments face lawsuits over immigration while activist groups arm migrants with playbooks to resist…
18 hrs ago
•
RAIR Foundation USA
3
Once Conquered, Forever Claimed: How Islam’s Doctrine of Perpetual Rule Threatens the West (Video)
One of the central precepts that distinguishes Islam from Western concepts of property ownership—or even from the very idea of the nation-state—is the…
Sep 17
•
RAIR Foundation USA
5
1
AfD’s Alice Weidel Blasts German Media and Politicians for Excusing Charlie Kirk’s Assassination (Video)
Alice Weidel denounced German media and political elites for excusing the murder of Charlie Kirk, warning that a nation which funds violence against its…
Sep 17
•
RAIR Foundation USA
10
They Say They’ve Come to Conquer — Are You Listening? (Video)
Islam’s leaders openly declare it a total political system meant to prevail over democracy, law, and freedom itself — the only question is whether…
Sep 17
•
RAIR Foundation USA
5
Australian Muslim Senator Fatima Payman Cheers Charlie Kirk’s Assassination on TikTok (Video)
Deport this terrorist!
Sep 17
•
RAIR Foundation USA
5
Inside a British Mosque: Teaching How to Bury and Stone Women Alive (Video)
In disturbing footage from Green Lane Mosque in 2023, Shaykh Zakaullah Saleem — the mosque’s Head Imam and Head of Education — described in chilling…
Sep 16
•
RAIR Foundation USA
8
Congo Massacre: 100 Christians Slain in Islamic Terror Onslaught
(Published September 16, 2025)
Sep 16
•
RAIR Foundation USA
2
© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts